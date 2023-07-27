During Agoa talks, SA questioned over Russia relations, reveals Patel

Patel said it was good that the delegation went to the US as it also allowed them to hear some specific concerns regarding the country's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war and South Africa's investigation into 'Lady R'.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel admitted that the United States (US) did question South Africa's relations with Russia, amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, while discussing a possible extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

Earlier in July, Patel, alongside Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, visited Washington to discuss the state of trade agreements between the two countries.

This amid concerns that South Africa faces losing the benefits of the trade programme as a result of its alleged relationship with Russia and its "fence-sitting" on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa asked the US to consider an early extension of Agoa, set to expire in 2025.

Speaking on 702's breakfast show on Thursday, Patel said South Africa cannot afford to lose out on Agoa's benefits.

“The United States is our second largest country trading partner. At a country level, it follows China, which is our biggest trading partner. We sell about $15 billion worth of products to the United States.”

The Minister said the Lady R issue also came up during talks.

“Without any question, it was good that we went, but it also allowed us to hear some of the specific concerns. For example, a number of US policymakers raised concerns and wanted to know what we were doing about the investigation on the Lady R, raised questions about South Africa's overall stance.”