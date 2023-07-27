Continued proper hygiene necessary to avoid spread of cholera, says Health Dept

This follows the discovery of a third imported-related case of the waterborne disease, with the department announcing on Tuesday that a man who travelled from Pakistan to Durban contracted the disease.

JOHANNESBURG - The national health department has urged the public to continue practising proper hygiene to avoid the spread of cholera.

On Tuesday night, the department announced that a man who travelled from Pakistan to Durban contracted the disease.

While the department has assured residents that this does not count in the local transmission numbers, it said it's still important to adhere to the safety measures.

Earlier this year, the country was hit by a devastating outbreak that claimed the lives of 43 people with many cases reported in Hammanskraal.

“At any day now, the minister may announce that the outbreak is over, so this case does not count because we focus on the local transmission and as far as that goes, we are confident we have contained the spread," said departmental spokesperson, Foster Mohale.