Cele to deploy more police officers to crime-plagued Mthatha

Mthatha is ranked top three in Eastern Cape's crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

EAST LONDON - Minister of Police Bheki Cele said more police officers and their resources would be deployed to Mthatha.

Cele visited the area on Wednesday to address concerns about the increasing crime rate in the Eastern Cape town and surrounds.

Mthatha is ranked top three in Eastern Cape's crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year.

"It is not the first time I come here in Mthatha and its surroundings for different issues, the taxi industry, and other violence. We will be working towards responding to those matters," said Cele.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa welcomed Cele's interventions.

"I've requested him also to bring along the trade and industry as well as small business as this crime cannot be addressed in isolation only, but we must also look at the causes of that. One of those is lack of employment of people who should be working instead of committing crime."