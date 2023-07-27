AU chair to Putin on war with Ukraine: 'We need to ensure sustainable peace'

African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, met with Putin on the sidelines of the two-day summit on Thursday as the next step in the African peace initiative they embarked on last month.

CAPE TOWN - Chairman of the African Union and Comoros President Azali Assoumani has again called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg on Thursday, Assoumani said Africa wants to see peace and security on the continent too.

African leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, met with Putin on the sidelines of the two-day summit on Thursday as the next step in the African peace initiative they embarked on last month.

READ: Russia-Africa summit: Putin to deliver grain to food insecure African countries

Assoumani said Russia’s war in Ukraine is impacting food security on the continent.

He was part of the delegation of African leaders who travelled to both countries last month, in an attempt to broker a peace deal.

"Currently, we need to ensure sustainable peace that is the kind of message that is sent by the African Union that is something that we had in mind when we visited Kyiv and President Zelensky and we requested President Putin to ensure peace.

Assoumani said global bodies need to be reformed in a multi-polar world.

He reiterated the call for permanent representation for Africa on the United Nations Security council.

Assoumani said Africa should also be included in the G20 bloc of major economies.