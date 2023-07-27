3 out of 4 South Africans financially stressed, reveals Debt Busters report

The second annual Money-Stress Tracker found that 78% of the people surveyed feel stressed about their finances, with 94% saying this impacts their home life and 78% saying it affects their work life too.

CAPE TOWN - Amid the rising cost of living, elevated interest rates, and stagnant economic growth, more South Africans are stressed about money.

Debt Busters' second annual Money-Stress Tracker found three out of four people are anxious about their finances.

Many respondents to the survey, particularly women, also admitted they run out of money before the end of the month.

Of the 35,000 responses received, Debt Busters said 78% feel money stress - which is up from 2022.

The survey also indicated that 94% noted an impact on their home life, and 78% admitted it affected their work life too.

A further 77% believe it is also affecting their overall health.

Debt Busters CEO Benay Sager said people are worried about putting food on the table and providing for their children.

“Being able to repay back their debt was significant, being able to cover unexpected expenses, the impact of load shedding was significant, being able to cater for school fees was very significant.”

In terms of income bands, those earning less than R5,000 a month were most stressed about paying debts and school fees, while those earning R35,000 a month or more were most concerned about interest rate increases.