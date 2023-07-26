Zandile Gumede's corruption trial postponed to next week

Judge Sharmaine Balton postponed the matter at the request of the State.

DURBAN - The fraud and corruption trial involving former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others has now been adjourned to Monday next week.

The former mayor and co-accused returned to court on Wednesday.

On Monday, the matter could not go ahead because the witness set to testify could not come to court after his home was attacked.

READ: Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede accuses witness of using delaying tactics

On Wednesday, Judge Sharmaine Balton postponed the matter at the request of the State.

Wednesday’s proceedings started after an hour-long meeting between defence lawyers and the State in chambers.

.

It's believed that the parties discussed witness safety.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken told the court their process of risk assessment on witnesses was still underway.

“I have advised my learned friends that the position is such that my investigating officer has been proceeding with it so far as he can go and we now waiting for the head of the DPCI to do necessary engagements with heads of the police in KZN.”

The matter returns to court next week where a way forward will be determined.