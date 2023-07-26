WC police nab 2 suspects over possession of illegal firearms

The arrests were made during an operation to get unlicensed firearms off the streets, which Western Cape police say is intensifying.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police arrested two suspects for possession of an illegal firearm with ammunition.

The arrests were made recently during an operation to get rid of unlicensed firearms off the streets.

According to the police, one of the suspects was nabbed at Vukayi Street in Lwandle after the officers received a tip-off from the public.

"The house was searched and a 9mm pistol with ammunition was found in the safe. When the members asked for a firearm license the suspect couldn't produce one," said spokesperson, Wesley Twigg.

Twigg said the second suspect was arrested while travelling in a taxi at Bishop Lavis.

"Bishop Lavis crime prevention unit received information of a suspect who was travelling in a taxi suspected to be in possession of a firearm. The members spotted the taxi which fitted the description and pulled it over."

The pair is expected to appear in Bishop Lavis and Strand Magistrate Courts once charged.