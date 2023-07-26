WC DA says Employment Equity Amendment Bill will worsen racial tensions in SA

Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tertuis Simmers said that the Employment Equity Amendment Bill will do the opposite of what government’s claiming it will do.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tertuis Simmers said that the Employment Equity Amendment Bill will do the opposite of what government’s claiming it will do.

The DA is demonstrating against what it termed unfair government racial quotas.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Employment Equity Amendment Act of 2022 in April. The Act amends the Employment Equity of 1998, but he is yet to proclaim the date it becomes effective @NtuthuzeloNene ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2023

It’s hoped the numerical targets will ensure equitable representation of suitably qualified people from historically disadvantaged groups, based on race, gender, and disability at all levels of the workforce @NtuthuzeloNene ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2023

[WATCH]



DA supporters are now marching through the streets of Cape Town led by DA national leader John Steenhuisen, Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers as well as Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/2XzQ7Stl8W ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2023

It has warned that over 600,000 people would lose their jobs through this amendment.

Official figures have shown that the unemployment rate only affects 9.5% of the white population while almost one in two black South Africans were unemployed in the first quarter of this year.

The bill has been signed into law and is expected to come into effect in the coming months.

Government says the new laws are aimed at advancing transformation of South Africa’s workforce.

It requires companies with more than 50 employees to submit equity plans that reflect the demographics of the region they operate within.

It also empowers the labour minister to set employment equity targets across specific economic sectors.

But the DA said this would only worsen racial tensions in the country.

The party’s Tertuis Simmers said that the law would only constrain South Africans.

"The playing field will only be equal for all our people if we stop what the ANC are trying to do with this act and its frameworks as well."

There has also been widespread criticism of this DA campaign, with the party being accused of playing divide and rule as it seeks to drum up support ahead of the 2024 general elections.