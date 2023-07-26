Go

WC DA says Employment Equity Amendment Bill will worsen racial tensions in SA

Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tertuis Simmers said that the Employment Equity Amendment Bill will do the opposite of what government’s claiming it will do.

The Democratic Alliance protested against the Employment Equity Amendment Bill in Cape Town on 26 July 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
26 July 2023 16:06

The DA is demonstrating against what it termed unfair government racial quotas.

It has warned that over 600,000 people would lose their jobs through this amendment.

Official figures have shown that the unemployment rate only affects 9.5% of the white population while almost one in two black South Africans were unemployed in the first quarter of this year.

The bill has been signed into law and is expected to come into effect in the coming months.

Government says the new laws are aimed at advancing transformation of South Africa’s workforce.

It requires companies with more than 50 employees to submit equity plans that reflect the demographics of the region they operate within.

It also empowers the labour minister to set employment equity targets across specific economic sectors.

But the DA said this would only worsen racial tensions in the country.

The party’s Tertuis Simmers said that the law would only constrain South Africans.

"The playing field will only be equal for all our people if we stop what the ANC are trying to do with this act and its frameworks as well."

There has also been widespread criticism of this DA campaign, with the party being accused of playing divide and rule as it seeks to drum up support ahead of the 2024 general elections.

