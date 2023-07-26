Tshwane Samwu set to protest over wage increase

In April, the Tshwane council passed the 2023/24 budget with no salary increases for all municipal employees in the current fiscal.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers from the Tshwane municipality are set to hold a march on Wednesday demanding salary increments.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) in Tshwane is demanding salary increases of between 3.5 and 5.4%.

In a statement, Samwu provincial secretary Mpho Tladinyane said they would be handing over a memorandum of demands to the Tshwane municipality.

He said other issues affecting workers have to do with the performance management systems, the metro police grading system and contracts awarded by the city.

Tshwane executive mayor, Cilliers Brink has maintained that the cash-strapped capital city cannot afford the salary hikes and approached the bargaining council for an exemption this financial year.

Workers are expected to convene at the old Putco bus depot in Marabastad and proceed to Tshwane House.