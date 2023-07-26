Tshwane police use stun grenades to disperse protesting Samwu members

The city's employees affiliated to the union took to the streets on Wednesday over wage increases.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the City of Tshwane have dispersed protesting Samwu members with stun grenades following clashes.

Despite the union saying their march would be peaceful, it soon turned violent.

Videos circulating on social media show some workers throwing bottles at police near the Sammy Marks Square in Pretoria.

I was keen on engaging workers today and accepting their memorandum however things turned violent with beer bottles flying all over the place.



(WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE) pic.twitter.com/vyzh9ccMwD ' Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) July 26, 2023

Mayor Cilliers Brink met with the workers.

Samwu's provincial spokesperson, Mpho Tladinyane: "They had some clashes with police, that's why they had to use stun grenades and all that. Some people were pouring water on the police."

