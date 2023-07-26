Go

Tshwane police use stun grenades to disperse protesting Samwu members

The city's employees affiliated to the union took to the streets on Wednesday over wage increases.

Police monitor protesting Samwu members in Pretoria on 26 July 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
26 July 2023 18:59

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the City of Tshwane have dispersed protesting Samwu members with stun grenades following clashes.

Despite the union saying their march would be peaceful, it soon turned violent.

Videos circulating on social media show some workers throwing bottles at police near the Sammy Marks Square in Pretoria.

Mayor Cilliers Brink met with the workers.

Samwu's provincial spokesperson, Mpho Tladinyane: "They had some clashes with police, that's why they had to use stun grenades and all that. Some people were pouring water on the police."

