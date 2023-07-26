Striking Tshwane municipal workers vow not to return to work until demands met

They took to the streets on Wednesday, to voice their unhappiness over various issues including the performance management systems, the metro police grading system and contracts awarded by the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Striking municipal staff in Tshwane have vowed not to return to work until their demands are met.

They took to the streets on Wednesday, to voice their unhappiness over various issues, including the performance management systems, the metro police grading system and contracts awarded by the city.

But their chief gripe is the 0% salary increases in this financial year.

READ: Tshwane Samwu set to protest over wage increase

They want an increase between 3.5% and 5.4%.

One protestor, who asked to remain anonymous, said they’re not going back to work until they get it.

"We are not going to go back to work. The City of Tshwane says they do not have money, they must make arrangements. When we owe the city money they tell us to make a 30% arrangement. So they must also make arrangements or else we’re not going back to work."

This is against the ever-rising costs of living, as another protestor: "Things have gone up - repo rates, food, school fees. Everything, it’s up. But we are still remaining on the same level."