Some vandalism detected in underground systems where gas blast happened - CoJ

City of Joburg manager, Floyd Brink, said that a report had been sent to the Gauteng legislature to finalise the incident as a local state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City manager Floyd Brink said that teams had detected some level of vandalism in the underground systems on Bree Street where the gas explosion took place.

One person died and almost 50 others were injured by the underground blast a week ago.

Brink said that a report had been sent to the Gauteng legislature to finalise the incident as a local state of disaster.

ALSO READ:

• Joburg city management unsure what caused CBD gas explosion

• Joburg CBD gas explosion declared a local state of disaster

• Power fully restored to areas affected by Joburg CBD gas explosion

He said that once legislative processes had declared the disaster official, provincial and national government should step in.

A week ago on Wednesday, a gas explosion tore through the heart of Joburg on Bree Street.

Brink said that one old pipe had been identified as a conduit to gas sources and three other pipes containing gas had since been isolated.

The gas samples have been sent to laboratories for testing.

Although Brink said that they were confident it was a gas explosion, they were not sure which gas it was specifically.