NICD tests people who were in contact with man carrying imported case of cholera

The Health Department said this was the third imported cholera case detected in the country, with the first two cases sourced from Malawi. The man who contracted the third case recently travelled to Pakistan.

JOHANNESBURG - The national Health Outbreak Response Team has tested everyone who was in contact with the man carrying an imported case of cholera following an overseas trip.

The department said that all tests had returned negative from those who were in contact with him.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) declared a cholera outbreak in the country earlier this year after cases began spiking in Gauteng.

Almost 50 people have died and scores more have been infected and treated for the locally acquired waterborne disease.

The majority of cases were located in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

The latest case of import-related cholera was detected by a port screening crew at King Shaka Airport in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Health Department said after a series of regulatory tests, the patient had since been released to go back home and was being monitored on a daily basis.

The department urged citizens to go straight to a medical facility if they presented any symptoms.