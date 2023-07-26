N1 highway attack: Accused VIP officers requested to remove face masks

The magistrate, who initially ruled that they could keep their masks on, said without showing their faces it would prove difficult for the court to see what role each one allegedly played in the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - The magistrate in the assault case involving the eight VIP Protectors attached to deputy president Paul Mashatile asked the accused men to remove their face masks for identification purposes.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe initially ruled the men could keep their face masks on.

However, since the video of the assault will be played in court, they need to remove their face masks in order for the court to see what role each one allegedly played in the incident.

Earlier this month, a video emerged showing the men, who are members of the South African Police Service (Saps) beating three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The men made their second appearance on Wednesday at the Randburg Magistrates Court where they face charges of assault, malicious damage to property, and pointing of a firearm.

State prosecutor, advocate Elize le Roux said the motorist who took the video sent it to a prominent Facebook user who posted it on his platform.

Le Roux said the state hasn’t been able to make contact with the person who took the video, however, the footage has been corroborated by the statements of both the alleged victims and the accused in this case.

