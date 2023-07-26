Mokete maintains her version of events of night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

During cross-examination at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday, Nthabiseng Mokete maintained her version of events as the defence tried to poke holes in her testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus neighbour, Nthabiseng Mokete has stuck to her guns about the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed in what's believed to be a robbery gone wrong in 2014.

During cross-examination at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday, Mokete maintained her version of events as the defence tried to poke holes in her testimony.

Mokete is the second neighbour to testify since the trial started afresh more than a week ago.

ALSO READ:

• Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot

• Judge Mokgoatlheng dismisses defence’s claims Senzo Meyiwa was left to die

• 'There was a stain of blood': Witness recalls events after Senzo Meyiwa was shot

• Zandi Khumalo 'has suspicions' about identity of second intruder, court hears

• Zandile Khumalo says she did not see her sister disarm suspect & shoot Meyiwa

Defence lawyer Sipho Ramosepele pointed out what he believed were inconsistencies in Mokete’s police statements and her testimony in court.

In 2014 and again in 2019, Mokete told police she couldn’t give a thorough description of the two men she saw fleeing from near the scene.

But in her testimony, she described a shorter, medium-built man with dreadlocks and a taller one with a hoodie.

This matched Zandi Khumalo’s description of two alleged intruders that she said were behind Meyiwa’s murder.

Ramosepele pressed Mokete on her testimony about the two men she saw fleeing.

Ramosepele: "Now since this was a Sunday evening, was the street busy?"

Mokete: "There were other people there but it wasn’t too busy."

Proceedings have adjourned, with Mokete expected back on the stand on Thursday.