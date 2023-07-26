Meyiwa murder trial: Kelly Khumalo’s neighbour returns to witness stand

Khaya Ngcatshe revealed that he was one of the people that helped to carry Senzo Meyiwa’s body to the car after he was shot.

JOHANNESBURG - Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus neighbour, Khaya Ngcatshe, is set to face tough questions on Wednesday morning as the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes.

Ngcatshe is the second witness to take to the stand since the start of the new trial last week.

He said he was one of the neighbours that carried Meyiwa’s body to the car after he was shot at the Khumalo residence in what’s believed to be a robbery gone wrong.

In his evidence in chief, Ngcatshe told the court that he didn’t spot anything alarming outside the Khumalo residence in the hours leading to the fatal shooting.

“When we [Khaya and his brother Bulelani] came back from the concert, there were two men smoking inside the Khumalo yard.”

This matches Zandi Khumalo’s previous testimony that Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala had stepped out to smoke before the alleged intruders accosted the group of friends.

While Ngcatshe said he couldn't be certain of the exact time, there was pandemonium coming from the Khumalo's home thereafter.

He added that amid the commotion, someone jumped over the fence.

“When we confronted him, I lifted up a steel rod, but he cautioned us, pleading us not to hurt him, he’s not at fault. He went on to tell us something bad had happened next door.”

It’s understood the man jumped back to the Khumalo’s house while neighbours went looking for the intruders that had allegedly fled.

Defence lawyers are now expected to probe Ngcatshe’s version of events.