Mashatile's ex-bodyguards deny claims they're threatening a potential witness

Eight men who are suspended members of the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services are appearing at the Randburg Magistrates Court for formal bail applications.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile's former bodyguards said they had no knowledge of a threatening SMS sent to the person who posted a video of them beating three people on the side of the N1 highway.

They face charges of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

Defence lawyer, Xabiso Sotshongaye, who is representing three of the accused, said his clients refuted allegations by the investigating officer that they were threatening a potential witness.

Reading through the affidavit of accused number two, Johannes Mampuru, Sotshongaye said his client would not interfere with the investigations if he was released on bail.

"I am not sure which witness the State will rely upon in order to prove this case against me. Nonetheless, and I take note to communicate with any witness, whoever he or she may be, and any other person who will appear on the list of State witnesses to be provided by the State, my continued incarceration can only prejudice me and [be of] no benefit to the State."

The case continues at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

