KZN mass shooting: Provincial govt touts fortified police presence

Four people were shot and killed inside a taxi, while others suffered injuries in Port Shepstone.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Community Safety Department is calling for greater police presence following a shooting on the south coast.

Four people were shot and killed inside a taxi in the area on Wednesday, while others sustained injuries.

The motive for the killing is still unclear. However, the department said it did not take the matter lightly.

The provincial Department of Transport said it was aware of a long-standing dispute linked to taxis operating between the Eastern Cape and Port Shepstone.

The taxi in which the shooting took place is reportedly from the Eastern Cape.

Following the fatal incident, Transport and Community Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka called on the police to act decisively.

The department’s Thando Biyela: “As government, we shall continue to encourage dialogue in order to reach any common understanding. We have directed the police, Public Enforcement Unit from the Department of Transport and local traffic authorities to increase visibility and patrols within the premises of the taxi rank.”

The Department of Transport is expected to meet and engage the affected taxi associations.

