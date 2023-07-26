Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot

JOHANNESBURG - Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus neighbour, Nthabiseng Mokete, said she saw three people flee from near the scene where the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in 2014.

Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

She is the second neighbour to testify in the new trial since proceedings resumed more than a week ago.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Counsel for accused 1 and 2 - Sipho Ramosepele - begins his cross examination with rehashing Ngcatshe's testimony in chief.



There are some details Ngcatshe says he can't remember from the night because of the trauma of seeing his hero in a bad state. ~K ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2023

In her previous testimony, Zandi Khumalo told the court that her then-boyfriend, Longwe Twala, was the first to flee from the scene after a shot was fired in a scuffle with two intruders.

Although Mokete said she doesn’t know the identity of the first person she saw running past her, she described the runner as a tall man.

Mokete said the other two people fled after she heard the second shot.

Mokete's description of one of the runners is consistent with Khumalo's description of one of the intruders.

"The second was average-height, he wasn’t too fat, nor was he too lean and I remember that he had dreadlocks."

Mokete testified that she heard a total of three shots.

It's understood all three fled on foot.