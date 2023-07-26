Go

Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot

Nthabiseng Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria High Court on 26 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria High Court on 26 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
26 July 2023 15:27

JOHANNESBURG - Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus neighbour, Nthabiseng Mokete, said she saw three people flee from near the scene where the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in 2014.

Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

She is the second neighbour to testify in the new trial since proceedings resumed more than a week ago.

In her previous testimony, Zandi Khumalo told the court that her then-boyfriend, Longwe Twala, was the first to flee from the scene after a shot was fired in a scuffle with two intruders.

Although Mokete said she doesn’t know the identity of the first person she saw running past her, she described the runner as a tall man.

Mokete said the other two people fled after she heard the second shot.

Mokete's description of one of the runners is consistent with Khumalo's description of one of the intruders.

"The second was average-height, he wasn’t too fat, nor was he too lean and I remember that he had dreadlocks."

Mokete testified that she heard a total of three shots.

It's understood all three fled on foot.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA