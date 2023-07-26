Health Dept says it won't restrict movement of people from cholera-hit countries

On Tuesday night, the department announced that a man who travelled from Pakistan to Durban contracted the waterborne disease. It said that contact tracing was underway to find people who may have come into contact with the man.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Heath Department said it would not be restricting the movement of people travelling from countries hit by cholera despite a third import case of the disease being recorded.

"According to the World Health Organization, we cannot restrict the movement of the people coming into the country due to diseases," said Health Department's spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Mohale is urging members of the public to be honest about their travel history when entering the country.

"Of course, some people are not honest about feeling sick, so this one told us from the onset."