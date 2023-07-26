GDE condemns ex-Crawford International College teacher 'for promoting racism'

This after a video showing her writing derogatory words, including the K-word, on a whiteboard started circulating on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has condemned the actions of a teacher at Crawford International College in Pretoria.

This after a video showing her writing derogatory words, including the K-word, on a whiteboard started circulating on social media.

The department said that the incident took place on Monday and the teacher was dismissed on the same day.

According to the department, the teacher allegedly told the pupils they should not be hurt by the word as they were not affected by apartheid.

It said that her actions were unacceptable and had undeniable racist undertones, which would not be accepted.

"It is distasteful to see individuals who we have entrusted the education of our children with use that valuable time to push their own villainous agendas and poison the minds of our learners," said Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

In a statement, the school said it denounced any form of prejudice or discrimination in any capacity.