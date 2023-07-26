Gcaleka among 8 candidates shortlisted for Public Protector job

The eight candidates, who will now all be screened before being called for interviews next month, are mostly all legal professionals.

CAPE TOWN - Eight candidates have been shortlisted to be considered as the next Public Protector.

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has made the cut.

However, in a break with tradition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) waived their right to nominate candidates.

An ad hoc committee of Parliament on Wednesday considered a list of 36 nominations after two candidates withdrew.

All parties, except the DA, made suggestions.

The deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka was nominated by the African National Congress (ANC) and a collective of smaller parties which includes the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus and Al Jama-ah.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), however, said it would raise its objection to her inclusion during the interviewing process.

Chairperson Cyril Xaba has thanked the public for helping to vet the candidates.

"we appreciate the work done by Corruption Watch which did a sterling job because they commented on almost all of them. The candidates have completed a questionnaire which assisted the process."

The list represents an even gender spread.

The eight candidates, who will now all be screened before being called for interviews next month, are mostly all legal professionals.

They are Muvhango Lukhaimane, Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, Advocate Lynn Marais, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, Advocate Oliver Josie, Advocate Tommy Ntsewa, magistrate Johannah Ledwaba and Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane.