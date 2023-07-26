EFF to gather in Marikana to commemorate 10th birthday

EFF leader, Julius Malema chose Marikana as the venue for the party’s launch back in 2013. At the time, the red berets said Marikana represented the failure of the 1994 social pact.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will on Wednesday return to the koppie - where striking miners were killed by police in Marikana.

This is in honour of its own 10-year anniversary.

EFF leader, Julius Malema chose Marikana as the venue for the party’s launch back in 2013. At the time, the red berets said Marikana represented the failure of the 1994 social pact.

And 10 years on, South African politics has simply never been the same.

This is as the EFF’s arrival launched the rebirth of Malema as its commander-in-chief.

“No one is going to tell me what to do at what time. I am in charge.”

And since, the EFF has managed to inject some energy into political mobilisation in the country.

Its position on land brought the contentious issue back into public debate. It also influenced the African National Congress’ approach to the issue as seen through its 2017 conference resolutions.

However, the EFF which seems to have unofficially adopted flip-flopping as a policy still leaves many unconvinced by what it has to offer.

Questions around its leader’s on-point scandal remain. It's seemingly never been honest nor apologised for allegedly benefitting from collapsed mutual bank VBS.

And some still don’t know what to make of its leadership style, which by design is militant.

The irony of an EFF in government, through coalitions, is it's now condemning those who occupy land in some parts of Limpopo, when this very position was its mantra when it launched.

The fighters will host a rally to celebrate their 10-year milestone at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, also effectively kicking off the party’s campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.