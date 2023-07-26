Cape Town traffic officials begin enforcing new by-law to impound vehicles

The amended by-law gives traffic officials the ability to immediately impound vehicles for several offences.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic officials in the City of Cape Town have begun enforcing a new amended by-law that gives them the power to impound vehicles on the spot for a range of offences.

Last week, 326 public transport vehicles were impounded, a sharp increase from the weeks before.

The city's JP Smith said time for errant motorists to get away with just a monetary fine had expired.

“Our enforcement agencies have many priorities. All of them are important but they cannot be everywhere at once," he said.

“Officers can do more if they do not have to police the behaviour of drivers - who simply flaunt the law by driving drunk or speeding.”

Smith said too many drivers were getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

“Of the 82 arrests by traffic officers alone, 74 were for driving under the influence. We are serious about making the roads safer for everyone, but the public needs to step up.”

For an understanding of the City of Cape Town's traffic by-law of 2019 click here.

IMPOUNDMENT OF VEHICLES AND FORFEITURE TO THE CITY

(1) For purposes of this chapter vehicle includes a motor cycle and a motor tricycle,

and where relevant a quad bike, pedal cycle or animal drawn vehicle.

(2) The authorised official may in the interest and safety of the public, without prior

written notice, impound vehicles where the –

(a) vehicle was involved in reckless or negligent driving or illegal street racing;

(b) vehicle is unlicensed or the licence disc has been expired for more than 90

days;

(c) vehicle is unregistered;

(d) vehicle is not fitted with licence plates,

(e) vehicle is damaged or is in a state of disrepair and is, in the opinion of the

authorised official, not roadworthy;

(f) vehicle is a taxi which is being operated in contravention of the conditions of

approval its operating licence or off the approved route;

(g) vehicle has been left abandoned as specified in section 61;

(h) driver of the vehicle is unlicensed, or the driver does not have his or her driver’s

licence available for inspection;

(i) driver of the vehicle is under the influence of intoxicating liquor or a drug having

a narcotic effect; or

(j) driver did not stop when signalled to do so by an authorised official resulting

in the driver having to be pursued and forced to stop;