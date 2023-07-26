Africa's food security high on agenda of second Russia-Africa summit

Beginning on Thursday, dozens of heads of African states are expected to attend the gathering, with food production on the continent and Russia's support in agriculture technology set to be up for discussion on the first day.

CAPE TOWN - Food security in Africa will be high on the agenda when the second Russia-Africa summit begins in St Petersburg on Thursday.

The gathering will be attended by dozens of heads of African states, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Russia's foreign affairs ambassador at large, Oleg Ozerov, said food production on the continent and support from Russia in agricultural technology will be up for discussion on the first day.

But at least one geopolitical analyst at the University of Stellenbosch Centre for Sustainable Transitions - Dzvinka Kachur believes this summit won't offer much economic benefit for Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be looking to shore up support from nations the former Soviet Union supported against colonialism.

Kachur said many of the exhibitions prepared for this summit have been focused on sustaining this narrative.

“So this summit will be much more political than economical, and it's not really that many areas where Russia can significantly contribute to the development of South Africa.”

Kachur said South Africa could look to benefit in the sectors of information technology, military, and nuclear energy.

“After the first Russia-Africa summit, there were a lot of agreements signed, but there was very, very little [of] what followed up after those agreements.”

Currently, South Africa's trade with Russia in the agricultural sector accounts for less than 2% of exports.