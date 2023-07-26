ActionSA calls on top cop to probe Mashatile’s presence during N1 attack

Eight men who used to be on Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail made their first appearance in court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has written to the national Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, requesting an investigation into Deputy President Paul Mashatile about his involvement in the assault and possibly "influencing" his security details heavy-handed response.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed on Tuesday that Mashatile was present when his security detail assaulted three men on the N1 in Johannesburg earlier in July.

Mbalula's remarks stand in stark contrast to the claim by Mashatile's office that the deputy president was not present during the incident.

Eight officers from the police's VIP protection unit are expected back at the Randburg Magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Action SA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni: “Court proceedings confirmed under oath that the VIP [protection] unit assaulted the South Africans after they apparently tried to hit the vehicle Mashatile was driving in. This is a direct contradiction with the statement made by the deputy president, after the incident took place where he said he was not present when the incident occurred.”

