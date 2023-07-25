WCED says ANC statement on 'unplaced learner crisis' in province is bizarre

MEC, David Maynier said schools are still in the first phase of making offers to applicants.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says a statement by the African National Congress (ANC) in the province alluding to a learner placement crisis in the province is bizarre.

ANC spokesperson on education in the province, Khalid Sayed, said they'd received numerous calls from parents whose children were reportedly being rejected at multiple schools for next year.

Sayed said the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led government needed to come up with long-term solutions to address what he called a "persistent unplaced learner crisis" in the province.

Provincial Education MEC David Maynier said schools were still in the first phase of making offers to applicants.

But according to Sayed, this was unacceptable and called for the department's timelines to be reviewed.

"MEC Maynier and the DA-led government are withholding the latest stats on the number of unplaced learners for next year. They indicated that we will only be getting that on the 1st of September, that is way too late because from the 1st of September, they will then start placing learners, but learners have already been rejected. Anxiety is building up amongst parents as well as learners, it's not good," he said.