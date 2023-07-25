UJ confirms 19 of the bus collision casualties are students

Two buses collided during peak hour traffic on Tuesday morning and while no one was killed, 77 people sustained injuries including 19 UJ students.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Johannesburg has confirmed that 19 of its students were injured in Tuesday morning's bus crash in Auckland Park.

The institution said three students were taken to local hospitals while the rest were treated on campus.

Early on Tuesday morning, two buses collided in front of the University's Kingsway campus, in Auckland Park.

* Watch: 77 people sustain injuries after bus collision

Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said 77 were injured with no reported fatalities.

"On arrival on scene, one bus was found to have collided, one was found to have overturned, laying on its side, occupying the width of the roadway, the second collided with a concrete structure.

"Several patients were found to have sustained injuries, ranging from minor to serious. An on-scene triage area was established by incident commanders and additional resources were dispatched by the Emer-G-Med operational centre."