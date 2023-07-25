UCT LGBTIQA+ allies protest against anti-gay scholar Lumumba at EFF gathering

Patrick Lumumba - who has recently come under fire for supporting Uganda's anti-homosexuality legislation - was invited by the EFF to deliver a public lecture on Monday evening in line with the party's 10-year anniversary celebrations.

CAPE TOWN - A Ugandan refugee and member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Intersex, Queer, Asexual+ (LGBTIQA+) community expressed disappointment in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for inviting Professor Patrick Lumumba to address a public lecture at the University of Cape Town.]

Students and staff who are allies of the LGBTIQA+ community protested against the Kenyan Pan-Africanist scholar's address outside the Sarah Baartman Hall on campus on Monday night.

Lumumba has recently come under fire for supporting Uganda's anti-gay law.

The Uganda’s anti-homosexuality legislation that was signed into law last month carries a death penalty for anyone engaging in what it calls "aggravated homosexuality".

One Ugandan national urged people to speak out against homophobia - especially on the continent.

"I will amplify my voice for the voiceless in Uganda. I will amplify my voice for the voiceless in Kenya. I will amplify my voice for the Zimbabweans that are here. I will amplify my voice for the Congolese that are here."

