Tshwane Municipality slams worker unions over disruptive go-slow protests

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Municipality has slammed worker unions for instigating disruptive go-slow protests throughout the capital city.

The municipality said that some of its employees had embarked on an illegal industrial strike which had affected some of the city’s services, including customer care walk-in centres and metro bus services.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said that the strike was down to council’s decision earlier this year to not effect annual increases for all municipal employees.

"I want to remind residents and employees of the City of Tshwane of where we are at the moment if anyone is in any doubt. We're here to execute a rescue mission, we want to save the city from financial ruin so that we have the ability to over time improve services and ensure the financial sustainability of the city."

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is planning a march across Tshwane on Wednesday.