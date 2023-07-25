Go

'There was a stain of blood': Witness recalls events after Senzo Meyiwa was shot

Neighbour, Khaya Ngcatshe, took to the stand on Tuesday afternoon where he detailed his recollection of the events of the night Meyiwa was killed.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng listens to testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 20 July 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
25 July 2023 17:43

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has wrapped up the cross-examination of its second witness.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in what’s believed to be a robbery gone wrong.

Ngcatshe said that he heard a commotion at the Khumalo house before news of the shooting broke.

"The noise that prompted me to go to the window was some commotion. It appeared as though people were pushing each other."

Ngcatshe told the court that he was one of the neighbours who carried Meyiwa's body to the car after neighbours found him with a wound to the chest.

"There was a stain of blood. From then on, we helped each to carry him because he was heavy."

Proceedings are expected to resume on Wednesday.

