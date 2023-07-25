'There was a stain of blood': Witness recalls events after Senzo Meyiwa was shot

Neighbour, Khaya Ngcatshe, took to the stand on Tuesday afternoon where he detailed his recollection of the events of the night Meyiwa was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has wrapped up the cross-examination of its second witness.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot in what’s believed to be a robbery gone wrong.

Ngcatshe said that he heard a commotion at the Khumalo house before news of the shooting broke.

"The noise that prompted me to go to the window was some commotion. It appeared as though people were pushing each other."

Ngcatshe told the court that he was one of the neighbours who carried Meyiwa's body to the car after neighbours found him with a wound to the chest.



"There was a stain of blood. From then on, we helped each to carry him because he was heavy."

Proceedings are expected to resume on Wednesday.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Ngcatshe now details what he remembers happened on October 2016. He had just come home from a concert in Katlehong and was in his bedroom when he heard unusual noises. He opened his window to see what the commotion was. ~K ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial |Ngcatshe: My father and I saw a man jump into our yard.



The witness doesn't recall the exact time but says it must have been after 7pm. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial |Ngcatshe: I was about to jump and follolw him to the Khumalos but my father stopped me. I went back inside the house to tell my brother something had happened next door. All 3 of us went back outside - there was screaming and commotion on the street. ~K ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Ngcatshe: Senzo had a wound on his chest, we carried him to the backseat of the car parked outside and he was driven to the hospital. In the car with him was Zandi and Kelly. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Ngcatshe: After 20 mins, we drove to the hospital to try see what Senzo was in. When we arrived, we heard he had succumbed to his injury. We went back home and that was the last of it. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023