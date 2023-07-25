There’s no multimedia evidence implicating me in bribery plot - insists Dyantyi

Chairperson of Parliament's Section 194 inquiry Richard Dyantyi said he never met privately with late African National Congress member of Parliament Tina Joemat-Pettersson, during the period that she allegedly solicited a bribe on his behalf.

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Parliament's Section 194 inquiry Richard Dyantyi has dismissed suggestions by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that text messages and audio recordings implicate him in a bribery plot.

In response to another recusal application, Dyantyi shared his personal text messages with the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson in efforts to show how rarely they communicated.

Turning the tables on Mkhwebane, Dyantyi said the incomplete audio recordings she released could be interpreted as Joemat-Pettersson being offered a bribe, rather than soliciting one.

He said he last saw her in March during an ANC lekgotla, where he did not talk to her.

Dyantyi said his phone records would show that they rarely communicated.

Screengrabs contained in his response indicated that he also did not return an unanswered call from her.

In a WhatsApp message to him, Joemat-Pettersson requested a meeting with Dyantyi to discuss branch general meetings of the ANC, but he didn’t respond.

The last time Dyantyi said he texted her was on the eve of the bribery allegations against them that appeared in a Sunday newspaper.

He said he wanted to get clarity from her on the allegations being posed to him by a journalist.

At the time, he said Joemat-Pettersson didn’t respond, and he didn’t take it any further.

Joemat-pettersson died a week later.