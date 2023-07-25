Takatso Consortium's minority shareholders looking for investors to buy them out

This after the Competition Tribunal ruled that Takatso could go ahead with the purchase of South African Airways (SAA), with conditions.

JOHANNESBURG - The minority shareholder at the Takatso Consortium said it was looking for potential investors to buy them out from the entity.

This after the Competition Tribunal ruled that Takatso could go ahead with the purchase of South African Airways (SAA), with conditions.

One of the conditions is that Lift Airline divests from Takatso.

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show, co-founder of Lift Airlines, Gidon Novick, said that the tribunal stipulated this condition to ensure that there was competition in the local airline market.

"Quite recently, the Competition Commission made a recommendation that they'll approve the deal but only if we divest, if we sell our shares, and there were a couple of other conditions as well and interestingly, I just see that the tribunal and obviously, the sequence is that it goes through to the tribunal after the commission has looked at it, has just ratified it. The long and short of it is that we as the minority have been requested to sell our shares in order for the deal to go ahead."

The deal could see Takatso owning 51% of the national airline while the government becomes the minority shareholder with 49% ownership.