Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: New witness, Khaya Ngcatshe, takes to the stand

JOHANNESBURG - The State has named its next witness to take the stand as the rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial gains some momentum.

Khaya Ngcatshe is set to begin testifying on Tuesday after singer Zandi Khumalo wrapped up her testimony at the Pretoria high court earlier on the same day.

Khumalo had previously told the court that two intruders were behind the shooting, denying claims that Meyiwa’s killer was among his circle of friends.

But Judge Mokgoatlheng scrutinised Khumalo’s testimony.

"What also deludes me, is the neighbours. Didn’t they see anybody running along the street either up or down?" he asked.

In response, Zandi said: "What I know is that there were neighbours who gave their statements, but I can’t say for sure what was contained in their statements."

"Because it’s amazing that in the location, a person just vanishes. No man. Not even one person said, ‘I saw one person jumping the fence yabo-Khaya’. No one saw anything?" Mokgoatlheng added.

The State’s new witness, Ngcatshe, is believed to be one of the neighbours that carried Meyiwa’s limp body after he was shot at the Khumalo house in an alleged robbery in 2014.

Explaining the way forward, State prosecutor George Baloyi said the presentation of the order of the State will no longer be in the order that the State would have liked.

"The witnesses that were in the house can only be available next week. The State then calls Khaya Sterling Ngcatshe, he’s witness 28 on the list."

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Ngcatshe now details what he remembers happened on October 2016. He had just come home from a concert in Katlehong and was in his bedroom when he heard unusual noises. He opened his window to see what the commotion was. ~K ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023