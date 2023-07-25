Powers of a judge and PP incomparable, say Section 194 inquiry evidence leaders

The evidence leaders made the argument in the summary of all the evidence that was released by the parliamentary inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Section 194 inquiry evidence leaders say a Public Protector’s powers can’t be compared to those of a judge, saying the two are incomparable.

The evidence leaders made the argument in the summary of all the evidence that was released by the parliamentary inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Advocate Dali Mpofu made the comparison between the Public Protector and a judge during the hearings, saying that like judges, the Public Protector must not be insulted otherwise you’re guilty of contempt.

The inquiry is wrapping up the lengthy process and has released several volumes of evidence presented to the committee.

But evidence leaders have dismissed the comparisons.

They stated that during the course of the evidence, there was the analogy of comparing the position and powers of a Public Protector that has investigative powers to that of a judge.

They said that while there were several comparable constitutional provisions set out in the Constitution, the role and functions were materially different, as highlighted in the evidence of constitutional expert, Hassen Ebrahim.

They further noted that “the judiciary does not step into the terrain and defend a judgment on appeal, nor do they conduct an investigation or present evidence”.

The evidence leaders said that judges did not defend their judgments “either in appeal courts or in the public domain at the cost of millions to the state coffers”, unlike a Public Protector.

Judges, according to the evidence leaders, “abide and accept what courts of appeal conclude”.