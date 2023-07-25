'Poignant figure’: DA extends best wishes to ill Buthelezi

The office of the Zulu traditional prime minister said that he was not in a critical condition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has extended best wishes to Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional Zulu prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi, following his admission to hospital on Monday.

His office has slammed reports that Buthelezi is in a critical condition, outlining that he was recently hospitalised but has been re-admitted only for routine tests and prolonged treatment for back pain.

The DA described Buthelezi as - among others - a revered and respected leader of the Zulu people.

The DA wished Buthelezi a speedy and full recovery, saying it stood in solidarity with the IFP and the entire Zulu nation during this time.

The party describes Buthelezi as “a poignant figure to our nation” and said it looked forward to “leaning on [his] wisdom and experience for years to come”.

With the country headed towards a national coalition government in 2024 in which, the DA said, the IFP will play a critical role.

The DA also described the IFP as “a vital player in South Africa’s democracy”.