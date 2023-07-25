Parly midway with hearings on Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill

The Department of Cooperative Governance is looking to replace the 1998 Municipal Demarcation Act with a new law.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is midway through a process to engage the public on proposed changes to how municipal boundaries will be determined in future.

The demarcation of municipal boundaries have over the decades proven to be a contentious issue that has often sparked violent protests.

Communities engaged in four of the provinces so far have been skeptical about whether the changes under the Independent Municipal Demarcation Authority Bill will yield a process that is truly free from political influence and interference.

The Department of Cooperative Governance is looking to replace the 1998 Municipal Demarcation Act with a new law.

An independent demarcation authority is to be selected by a panel headed by a judge.

No one with a political background or interest will be eligible.

Cooperative Governance committee chairperson, Fikile Xasa: "The overemphasis on independence is actually saying let’s follow the example of other constitutional institutions that are seen to be independent."

New municipal boundaries will have to remain in place for at least 10 years - double the current legal time frame.

Communities will also be able to appeal the demarcation decisions.

"Generally, people are concerned about their previous experiences about demarcation, so despite the fact that we are saying the bill is trying to address that when they come before the committee, they will always raise those concerns and experiences they have gone through."

Xasa said he was confident Parliament would be able to pass the bill before the parliamentary term ended next year.