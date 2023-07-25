Meyiwa murder trial judge urges counsel, witness to maintain dignity in court

Following Monday's heated exchange between Zandi Khumalo and defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng on Tuesday urged the two to address each other with respect.

This followed a heated exchange between Khumalo and defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo on Monday.

Khumalo was the first witness to testify in the rebooted Meyiwa murder trial.

The pair squared off when Khumalo lost her cool with Nxumalo, accusing him of speaking in a harsh tone.

While the court intervened at the time, before cross-examination resumed in the morning, the judge addressed the tensions.

“There is no necessity for us not to respect each other, more particularly, in a case televised such as this one. I expect counsel and witnesses to keep the dignity, the decorum of this court at all times. We’re all adults. We just have to address each other... we know what it takes to speak to each other as adults, please.”