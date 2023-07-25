Metrobus says it's grateful there were no fatalities in bus collision near UJ

Two buses collided during peak hour traffic on Tuesday morning and one of the two buses was a Metrobus.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus spokesperson, Goodwill Shivuri, said that they were shocked to learn that one of their buses was involved in an accident after it collided with another bus in Auckland Park during peak hour traffic on Tuesday morning.

The crash left 77 people with minor to serious injuries near the University of Johannesburg’s Kingsway campus.

Nineteen of the injured passengers were confirmed as UJ students who were travelling in a shuttle bus between campuses.

Shivuri said the only comfort was that nobody was killed.

"We were shocked to hear that there was an accident that actually involved two buses and one is a Metrobus and the next one is a shuttle bus for UJ. Out of the 77, we are at ease to learn that there’s no fatalities recorded on the scene."

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, Shivuri said both drivers were taken to hospital.

"They were rushed to hospital. Obviously, this is a serious accident. We should be able to get something from them as soon as they're done with the medical assessments."