Mdumiseni Zuma claims he was drunk when he called for PMB mall to be torched

Mdumiseni Zuma is facing charges of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

Alleged July riots instigator Mdumiseni Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on 4 October 2021 for his bail application. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
25 July 2023 14:04

DURBAN - A video of the man dubbed the July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumseni Zuma has come under tough scrutiny in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The footage believed to have sparked the violence in KwaZulu-Natal got Zuma in trouble with the law after it was widely circulated on social media at the time.

It is understood that Zuma called on people to burn the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg should it open for operations amid the unrest.

Zuma has told the court on Tuesday that he had no clue the video would get him into trouble.

He, in his defence, told the court that he was intoxicated when he sent the video.

His actions later caused the destruction of the Brookside Mall and resulted in widespread looting.

Zuma also claimed in court that he was still embarrassed by his actions.

Three hundred and fifty people died during the unrest in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, unleashing a ripple effect on the country’s economy.

The trial proceedings continue in the Pietermaritzburg court on Tuesday.

