Mdumiseni Zuma claims he was drunk when he called for PMB mall to be torched

Mdumiseni Zuma is facing charges of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

DURBAN - A video of the man dubbed the July 2021 unrest instigator Mdumseni Zuma has come under tough scrutiny in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The footage believed to have sparked the violence in KwaZulu-Natal got Zuma in trouble with the law after it was widely circulated on social media at the time.

It is understood that Zuma called on people to burn the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg should it open for operations amid the unrest.

The trial of alleged July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma, linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg back in July 2021, is proceedings at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court Today. pic.twitter.com/nDJ876Sc6t ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023

In other footage, which was later played in court, Zuma can bee seen alerting looters that the mall is empty. He further calls on people to come and loot should the mall be opened the following day. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 25, 2023

Zuma has told the court on Tuesday that he had no clue the video would get him into trouble.

He, in his defence, told the court that he was intoxicated when he sent the video.

His actions later caused the destruction of the Brookside Mall and resulted in widespread looting.

Zuma also claimed in court that he was still embarrassed by his actions.

Three hundred and fifty people died during the unrest in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, unleashing a ripple effect on the country’s economy.

The trial proceedings continue in the Pietermaritzburg court on Tuesday.