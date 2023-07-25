Joburg CBD residents await water, electricity restoration after ruinous blast

An underground gas explosion tore through Lilian Ngoyi Street on 19 July, killed one person, injured almost 50 others, and caused massive infrastructure damage to parts of the city centre.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says most of the speculation over the gas leak explosion in the city centre has been ruled out.

Gwamanda conducted an oversight visit to the area on Monday, alongside city manager Floyd Brink and some mayoral committee members.

On 19 July, one person was killed and almost 50 others were injured when an underground blast tore through Lilian Ngoyi Street, near the Bree taxi rank, causing massive damage to infrastructure and several vehicles, some with passengers inside.

READ MORE:

Most of central Johannesburg has since been without water and electricity following the blast.

Gwamanda said it was important to ensure the area was declared safe before any restoration efforts.

“In as much as I have a burning desire to pre-empt outcomes of an investigation, I’m unable to at this point. I would like to see the city find a solution to this problem, so that we can restore the power and the water supply for our people."