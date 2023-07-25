Infighting within Cope damaging the image of the party - Colleen Makhubele

City of Joburg Speaker and Congress of the People (Cope) member, Colleen Makhubele, said calm heads were needed as the party continued to deal with some challenges within its ranks.

Makhubele spoke to Eyewitness News after a fraudulent letter was sent to the IEC and the City of Joburg, alleging that she had been suspended from the party.

The letter states that Makhubele was being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), as well as the Public Protector for unethical conduct.

She said the letter was written by those who were aggrieved about the expulsion of the party’s former deputy president, Willie Madisha.

She added that the infighting within the party was damaging the image of the organisation.

"We need to take a pause and we need to calm down and resume engagements that are going to be building the party," she said.

Madisha is challenging his expulsion from Cope and Makhubele has called for those who are aggrieved to allow all due processes to be concluded.