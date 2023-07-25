Hotshots: WoF members recount experiences fighting fires in Canada

Working on Fire said that the first two teams, known as Mzanzi1 Hotshots and Mzanzi2 Hotshots, were previously deployed to Alberta and garnered high praise from Canadian wildfire authorities, completing their 35-day fire mission with zero injuries.

CAPE TOWN - By singing at the top of their lungs, this is how South African firefighters got through battling devastating wildfires in Canada.

Working on Fire (WoF) in July deployed a third team of South African firefighters to that country to bolster firefighting operations.

Fires have been raging since late May and since then, thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes.

The organisation said that the first two teams, known as Mzanzi1 Hotshots and Mzanzi2 Hotshots, were previously deployed to Alberta and garnered high praise from Canadian wildfire authorities, completing their 35-day fire mission with zero injuries.

Working on Fire's Antoinette Jini: "We go in and we do what we do best, which is firefighting with the passion, with the emotions because when we sing our songs, it motivates us because we are far away from home and Canadians will say that we didn't just bring support but also peace because they were touched by the music."

South Africa is the second largest deployment in Canada, after the US.

WATCH: SA firefighters return from Canada blazes