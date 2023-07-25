Gumede corruption trial: Police to conduct witness risk tests after safety fears

Following one of the witnesses in Gumede and her 21 co-accused's corruption trial surviving a shooting at her home over the weekend, investigating officers told the State that the other witnesses feared for their safety.

DURBAN - Police will conduct risk assessments on the witnesses testifying in the trial of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused.

It came after the court heard that a witness survived a shooting at her home over the weekend.

Gumede and her co-accused face fraud, corruption and racketeering charges in connection with a R320 million solid waste tender.

The trial resumes on Wednesday.

Investigating officers in the matter told the State that the other witnesses were worried about their safety.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken told the court that the police would take action in this regard.

However, Lucken warned it may take time: "The police action, then, is to do a risk assessment now, and they have been requested by these witnesses with regards to certain measures to be put in place. Obviously, that will take some time.”

Though the matter was adjourned to Wednesday, the State believes proceedings will most likely only continue on Friday or Monday.