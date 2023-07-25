Capturer of N1 VIP protection unit attack video living in fear

The men - who are part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail - handed themselves over to the police in Sandton on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The State prosecutor in the matter involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protectors has told the court how the person who captured the assault is now living in fear.

Earlier on Tuesday, eight men who used to be on Mashatile's security detail made their first appearance in court.

They are charged with several counts of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

READ:

- 'State must feel the pinch': DA wants VIP Protection Unit victims to sue govt

- Court allows media to record proceedings in N1 assault case

- N1 highway VIP Protection Unit assailants make first court appearance

Prosecutor advocate Elize le Roux - who was reading the affidavit of the investigating officer - said the witness has been receiving threatening text messages from a burner number.

“It is clear that the only reasonable inference that can be made excluding any other inferences, is that this message was sent from someone within the ranks of the VIP protection unit. Either by one of the accused themselves or by someone close to them with their full knowledge and consent.”

Le Roux said the State believes the accused men should be denied bail until the finalisation of the trial as they could also intimidate the witnesses.

“The owner of the vehicle also fears for her safety, in view of the fact that the registration plate of the Blue Polo is clearly visible on the video footage. She’s in the process of re-registering the vehicle under a different plate, in an effort to protect her identity. The damage caused to the complainant's vehicle stands at around R95 000.”