Cape Town police bolster crime-fighting efforts as murder rate climbs

Mitchells Plain police are probing a double murder in Tafelsig and another one in Eastridge. The two incidents occurred within a matter of hours and in both cases, the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

CAPE TOWN – Several people have recently been shot and killed in Cape Town, giving authorities no choice but to beef up efforts to rid the city of illegal firearms.

Police are investigating murders in Mitchells Plain, Lotus River and Heinz Park.

On Sunday, Manenberg residents led a peace march over high levels of gangsterism in the suburb.

Nine-year-old Tiano Anthony, from Manenberg, died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head in an apparent accidental shooting.

Two men were killed in Lotus River on Sunday night while in Heinz Park, a 28-year-old man was gunned down.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said an urgent crackdown on crime was needed.

"Of particular concern, are the two double murders that occurred within 24 hours in Mitchells Plain. During the 4th quarter, the Mitchells Plain precinct had an increase of over 29% in its murder rate."