Blue lights assault case: State denies victims were drunk

One of the VIP protection unit officers told the court that they were subduing people who were driving recklessly on the road, not assaulting them.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has denied that the victims who were assaulted by VIP protection unit officers were drunk.

Earlier in July, members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail were caught on video assaulting three men on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The men appeared in court on Monday, where they face several counts of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

READ MORE:

One of the officers told the court that they were subduing people who were driving recklessly on the road, not assaulting them.

State prosecutor Elize le Roux said the four occupants of the VW Polo were all off-duty members of the South African National Defence Force, who are responsible citizens.

“What is, however, apparent is that the accused had a complete disregard for the laws of this country during the course of this attack on the complainants and, significantly, also in the days that followed the incident. What is clear from the video footage is that the accused acted in concert with one another during the whole incident.”