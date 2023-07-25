ANC: Mashatile should not be held accountable for his protectors' actions

On Monday, one of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's bodyguards revealed in court that the deputy president was in the convoy when two motorists were assaulted.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that Deputy President Paul Mashatile should not be held accountable for the actions of his protectors.

On Monday, one of Mashatile's bodyguards revealed in court that the deputy president was in the convoy when two motorists were assaulted.

Eight VIP protection officers stand accused of assaulting the motorists on the N1 highway earlier in July.

The men were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and appeared in court on Monday.

Fielding questions about the incident on Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that while Mashatile was in the convoy at the time of the incident, he could not have known what transpired when the assault occurred.

"He was in the convoy. So where does step aside come in there? There is no step aside there. What we said, as the ANC, is that this matter must be investigated by Ipid. It's been investigated. That has been undertaken."