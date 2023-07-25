Alleged July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma back in court

Zuma is facing charges of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

DURBAN - The trial of alleged July unrest instigator linked to the burning of the Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, is set to proceed on Tuesday.

Mdumiseni Zuma is facing charges of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson linked to the burning of the mall.

He was denied bail in August 2021 and has since been kept behind bars.

And two years later, his trial will finally get under way.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Ramkisson Kara said the defence was on Tuesday expected to present its case.

"The trial in the matter was set down for yesterday [Monday] and the matter began with the State's case. By the afternoon, the State had concluded its case and the matter was rolled over till today [Tuesday] for the defence's case, the accused remains in custody."

Video footage of the mall being looted emerged on social media platforms before it was torched.



In other footage, which was later played in court, Zuma can bee seen alerting looters that the mall is empty. He further calls on people to come and loot should the mall be opened the following day.