4 people killed in mass shooting near Port Shepstone taxi rank

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have died in a mass shooting near a taxi rank in Port Shepstone, south of KwaZulu-Natal.

The motive for the shooting on Ryder Street on Tuesday morning is still unknown.

Police are, however, investigating.

Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service, Craig Botha, said that many others were wounded.

"Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained critical injuries, three patients had sustained serious injuries and two further patients had sustained minor injuries. The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment. Sadly, four patients sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuires before emergency services could arrive."